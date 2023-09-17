Packers vs. Falcons inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

The Atlanta Falcons welcome the Green Bay Packers to town in Week 2, with both teams looking to improve to 2-0. The Falcons pulled away against the Panthers 24-10 in Week 1 while the Packers crushed the Bears 38-20. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX with the Packers a one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Atlanta

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Packers have not ruled out anybody on their final injury report, but do have some players listed as questionable. That group includes RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), and LB Quay Walker (concussion). Wide receiver Romeo Doubs was removed from the final injury report after being limited by a hamstring injury.

The Falcons will be without linebacker Troy Anderson, who did not clear the concussion protocol this week. Cornerback Jeff Okudah is listed as questionable due to a foot injury. He was limited in all three practices this week.