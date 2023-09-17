Dolphins vs. Patriots inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots close out Week 2 Sunday with a primetime matchup at Gillette Stadium. The Dolphins opened the season with wild win over the Chargers while the Patriots gave the Eagles trouble, but came up short in a Week 1 comeback attempt. Sunday Night Football between these two teams kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Dolphins have four players in question for Sunday’s game. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee), defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee), tight end Julian Hill (ankle), and linebacker Jaelen Phillips (back) are all listed as questionable. The first three were limited all week in practice while Phillips was fine until Friday, when he was added as limited.

The Patriots have not ruled anybody out, but do have a lengthy list of questionable players. Offensive tackle Trent Brown and guard Sidy Sow are both working through the concussion protocol and did not practice all week. Guard Mike Onwenu (ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee), and guard Cole Strange (knee) were all listed as limited all week in practice. Defensive back Jonathan Jones (ankle) was added to the report as limited on Thursday and then sat out Friday’s practice.