Commanders vs. Broncos inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

The Washington Commanders travel west to face the Denver Broncos in Week 2 with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff time. The Broncos lost a close one to the Raiders last week while the Commanders barely beat the woeful Cardinals. Denver is a 3.5-point favorite in this one at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Commanders will be without defensive back Jartavius Martin, who did not clear the concussion protocol this week. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was limited all week with a hip injury but was removed from the final injury report and is good to go. WR Terry McLaurin and defensive end Chase Young both were removed from the final report as well.

The Broncos will be without edge rusher Frank Clark (hip) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring). Other than that, they’re in good shape. Notable, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is back and off the injury report after back-to-back full practice sessions to close the week.