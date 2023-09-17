Bears vs. Buccaneers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

The Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off on Sunday, September 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The contest kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Bucs installed as near field goal favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bears are coming off an embarrassing home loss to their rivals the Green Bay Packers. Jordan Love impressed against the Bears defense and Justin Fields and the Bears offense couldn’t get much going. The Bucs are 1-0 after going into Minneapolis with low expectations and beating the Minnesota Vikings.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Bears will likely be without corner back Josh Blackwell. He’s listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury, which suggests he probably won’t play. He was limited on Wednesday, but then downgraded to DNP on Thursday and Friday. Dylan Cole and Marcedes Lewis both showed up on the injury report this week, but were removed on the final one and are good to go. CB Kyler Gordon showed up Wednesday with a hand injury and was subsequently placed on IR.

The Bucs will be without cornerback Carlton Davis (toe), linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf), all of whom were ruled out on Friday. Safety Christian Izien is listed as questionable due to a concussion, but has been progressing through the protocol. He should be good to go on Sunday, barring any kind of setback with symptoms.