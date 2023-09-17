Jets vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

The New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys square off on Sunday afternoon in Week 2 with both teams looking to improve to 2-0. Last week, the Jets upset the Buffalo Bills in spite of losing Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending injury. The Cowboys crushed the New York Giants with a suffocating defensive effort.

The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Jets placed Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve, so he will not appear on the game-day inactives report. They have nobody otherwise ruled out, but do have four players listed as questionable. That group includes both starting tackles Duane Brown (shoudler) and Mekhi Becton (knee), running back Breece Hall (knee), and kicker Greg Zuerlein (groin). The Jets added Zuerlein to the injury report on Friday.

The Cowboy haven’t ruled anybody out, but expect to be without safety Donovan Wilson (calf) and OT Tyler Smith (hamstring), who are both listed as doubtful for the game. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee) and guard Zack Martin (groin) are both listed as questionable. Cooks did not practice at all this week, while Martin was limited on Thursday and Friday after not having an injury designation ahead of that.