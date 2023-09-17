49ers vs. Rams inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams renew their long-time rivalry on Sunday when they meet in LA at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are off to a 1-0 start after road wins in Week 1, with the 49ers thumping the Steelers and the Rams upsetting the Seahawks. The game kicks off at 4:50 p.m. ET.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The 49ers will be without cornerback Samuel Womack, who suffered a knee injury and sat out practice on Thursday and Friday. He’ll spend some time on the short term injured reserve list. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw missed Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury, but worked his up to limited on Thursday and full on Friday before being removed from the final injury report.

The Rams have not ruled anybody out, but have several players listed as questionable. Wide receiver Puka Nacua (oblique), offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (toe), defensive back Russ Yeast (knee), and linebacker Ernest Jones (illness) all could be game-time decisions.