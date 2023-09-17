Chargers vs. Titans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

The Los Angeles Chargers travel east to face the Tennessee Titans in a Week 2 matchup of 0-1 teams. The Chargers blew a very winnable game against the Dolphins in Week 1, while the Titans had their own chances against the Saints before losing their opener. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Chargers have four players listed as doubtful, including running back Austin Ekeler (ankle), linebacker Daiyan Henley (hamstring), linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring), and linebacker Chris Rumph II (hamstring). Doubtful means there is a 25% or less chance of playing, which does not bode well for any of them. Additionally, edge rusher Joey Bosa is questionable with a hamstring injury. He was a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday, but was upgraded to limited on Friday.

The Titans will be without safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring). Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and guard Peter Skoronski (illness) are both listed as questionable and are significant questions right now. Hopkins didn’t practice at all this week but says he’s preparing as if he’ll play. Skoronski was added to the final injury report on Friday, so this will come down to how he is feeling during pre-game warmups.