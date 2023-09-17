Colts vs. Texans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts travel south to face the Houston Texans in a Week 2 AFC South showdown. Both teams lost in Week 1, but as underdogs they showed some positive signs. The Texans have a lot more work to do, but this could be a fun contest.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Colts have two players on their final injury report, with both listed as questionable. Guard Quenton Nelson is dealing with a toe injury and was limited on Friday after back-to-back DNPs. Tight end Drew Ogletree improved from Wednesday DNP to Thursday limited to Friday full. Running back Zack Moss appears on track to make his 2023 debut after getting in three full workouts.

The Texans will be without safeties Jalen Pitre (chest) and Jimmie Ward (hip), who were both ruled out on Friday. Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), linebacker Neville Hewitt (illness), and quarterback C.J. Stroud (right shoulder) are all listed as questionable. Stroud was an unexpected addition to the injury report on Friday after a limited day at practice.