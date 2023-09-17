Seahawks vs. Lions inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

The Seattle Seahawks travel east to face the Detroit Lions in a 1 p.m. ET game at Ford Field. The Seahawks are coming off a rough home upset loss to the Rams while the Lions shocked the Chiefs at Arrowhead to open the season.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Seahawks will be without safety Jamal Adams (knee), offensive tackle Charles Cross (toe), and defensive end Mike Morris (shoulder), all of whom have been ruled out. They’ve listed linebackers Boye Mafe (knee) and Devin Bush (shoulder) as questionable for the game.

The Lions will be without some notable names on the defensive side of the ball. They ruled out DB Khalil Dorsey (illness), DB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring), and defensive end Joshua Paschal (knee). Additionally, offensive tackle Taylor Decker (ankle) is doubtful after sitting out all three practices this week.