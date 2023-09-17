Giants vs. Cardinals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

The New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals face off Sunday afternoon in a 4:05 p.m. ET matchup State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Both teams are 0-1 after last week, although the Cardinals probably felt a little better about their close loss to the Commanders than the Giants did about their drubbing at the hands of the Cowboys. The line has been sitting at Giants -5.5 for much of the week at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Giants will likely be without defensive end Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) as both players were listed as doubtful on the final injury report. They were limited participants all week. Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury. He was a DNP on Wednesday, but got in limited work on Thursday and Friday. The team trainers will likely see how he feels in pre-game warmups before making a final decision.

The Cardinals will be without defensive end L.J. Collier (biceps) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) after they were ruled out. The biggest news for Arizona is that safety Budda Baker injured his hamstring on Friday and is now questionable for the game. Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (hand) and defensive tackle Leki Fotu (shoulder) are both questionable as well.