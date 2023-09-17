Ravens vs. Bengals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals face off on Sunday afternoon in an early AFC North showdown. The Bengals opened as division favorites with the Ravens right behind them. Cincinnati was thumped by Cleveland in Week 1 while Baltimore handled their business against Houston after a slow start. The two teams will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Ravens should get back tight end Mark Andrews from a quad injury. He is listed as questionable for the game, but he was a full participant in practice on Friday, which was an upgrade after back-to-back limited sessions. However, the Ravens will be without cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral). All four were ruled out on Friday’s final injury report.

The Bengals have nobody listed as out for Sunday’s game, but do have three players that are questionable. Running back Chris Evans (hamstring), defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle), and linebacker Markus Bailey (knee) are game day decisions. Evans was limited on Wednesday, a DNP on Thursday, and limited on Friday. Ossai was limited all three days. Bailey was added to the injury report on Thursday as limited and then a DNP on Friday.