Raiders vs. Bills inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

The Raiders and Bills meet in Week 2 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 2 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

By David Fucillo
Jakobi Meyers #16 of the Las Vegas Raiders sits on the field in the end zone after a play that was flagged for defensive pass interference against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Buffalo Bills in an early Week 2 matchup. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium and the game will air on CBS. The Bills are an 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Raiders won a nail-biter in Denver to open the season while the Bills suffered a tough road loss to the Jets on the Monday Night Football opener.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Raiders will be without defensive end Chandler Jones and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Jones is listed as personal reasons, but it’s not entirely clear what’s going on with his situation. Meyers suffered a concussion last week and was not cleared from the concussion protocol. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and wide receiver Davante Adams (foot) were both on the report earlier this week, but were cleared after full practices on Friday.

The Bills have a clean injury report coming into the game. Center mitch Morse was listed with a finger injury, but he was a full participant all week and was removed from the final injury report on Friday.

