Chiefs vs. Jaguars inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars square off in a Week 2 rematch of the 2023 AFC title game. The Chiefs head into the game 0-1 after a rather stunning loss to the Lions, while the Jaguars are 1-0 after holding off a feisty Colts team. Kickoff for this game is set for 1 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Chiefs did not rule out anybody due to injury. Notable, tight end Travis Kelce (knee) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) are both listed as questionable on the final report. Kelce is trending in the right direction, with head coach Andy Reid telling the media on Friday that Kelce would play as long as there wasn’t a setback ahead of pre-game warmups. Edwards-Helaire is a little less certain after sitting out practice on both Wednesday and Friday.

The Jaguars will be without defensive back Antonio Johnson (hamstring) and cornerback Gregory Junior (hamstring). Center Luke Fortner (ankle), defensive end Tyler Lacy (hip), and guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) are all listed as questionable for the game.