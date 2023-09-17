Chiefs TE Travis Kelce officially active for Week 2 vs. Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is officially active for Week 2 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Kelce was ruled out of the Chiefs’ 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in the season opener last Thursday. Kelce popped up on the injury report with a hyper-extended knee sustained in practice before the opener. Kelce attempted to play in Week 1 but was unable to give it a go. He’s back and now we’ll look at the fantasy football impact and betting implications for Week 2.

Here are our inactives for #KCvsJAX:



RB La'Mical Perine

CB Nic Jones

DE BJ Thompson

OL Wanya Morris

T Lucas Niang

DT Neil Farrell

DT Keondre Coburn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023

Kelce returning is a boon for the entire Chiefs franchise. The loss in the opener was rough and you think the Chiefs win that game with a healthy Kelce. It’s important K.C. gets Kelce involved early and often for Birthday Boy Patrick Mahomes, who looked a bit off in Week 1. Aside from Kelce, the Chiefs’ receivers are mediocre. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore are expected to be the WR group but are all behind Kelce. It’s very difficult to navigate the WR room for the Chiefs in fantasy football. The upside is there but we just don’t know how the usage will shake out.

For betting, you have a Mahomes birthday narrative with Kelce back. This game also has the highest total of the Sunday main slate at 51 points. The over feels right. There should be tons of scoring in this matchup with a lot of talent on both sides. With that said, the Jaguars +3.5 feels like a gift or a trap. The Chiefs lost by one in the opener but there were a lot of mental lapses all around.