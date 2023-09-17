Puka Nacua is ACTIVE for Week 2 vs. 49ers

After making a name for himself in Week 1, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua appeared on the injury report later in the week with an oblique injury. Despite the concern, he will play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

He missed practice on Thursday which concerned many fans, but returned for limited action on Friday. In their Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Nakua had 10 receptions for 119 yards. He caught many fans by surprise as Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell were the expected breakout players. Nacua is a 5th round draft pick from BYU in the 2023 NFL Draft.

While he will play, it’s hard to believe that he will have the impact he had last week. I would lean towards Atwell and Jefferson outperforming him in this matchup. But with the Rams offensive style, Matthew Stafford will be throwing the ball a ton. The San Francisco 49ers have one of the best run defenses in the NFL and that should force Los Angeles to air it out.