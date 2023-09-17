Ravens TE Mark Andrews officially active for Week 2 vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews is officially active for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Andrews was dealing with a quad injury that held him out of Week 1, a 25-9 win over the Houston Texans. Andrews is good to go for Week 2 in a big spot vs. the Bengals, who fell in their opener to the Browns. We go over Andrews’ fantasy football outlook and the betting impact for Week 2.

With Andrews back, it has a massive impact on the Ravens’ offense. In Week 1 despite the win, we saw QB Lamar Jackson struggle a bit to find open receivers. Rookie WR Zay Flowers led the team with nine catches for 78 yards. No other receiver had more than three catches or over 40 yards in the win. So getting Andrews back gives Baltimore another weapon down the middle of the field in the passing game. That should free up Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. on the outside. Jackson also gets a boost with his top receiving option back in the lineup.

The Bengals looked awful in Week 1. It can’t get much worse than that but Baltimore knows the game plan — get to QB Joe Burrow. Andrews doesn’t have much to do with that but if the Ravens can limit Burrow and the passing game, getting points should be easier. Cincy is favored by 3 points on DraftKings Sportsbook. It feels like a good spot to back the Ravens. The Bengals need to bounce back but the offensive line issues aren’t going to be fixed in a week.