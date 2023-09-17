Packers RB Aaron Jones inactive for Week 2 vs. Falcons

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones is officially inactive for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Jones was injured late in the Week 1 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears and didn’t return. Jones had left after the Packers built up a big lead and there were mentions he could have returned if the game were close. Instead, Jones is sidelined for Week 2 and the Packers will need to lean on depth at RB. We go over some of that depth and how Jones’ injury might impact fantasy football and betting.

With Jones out, AJ Dillon will lead the backfield in Week 2. He had a down Week 1, rushing for just 19 yards on 13 carries with two receptions for 17 yards. Perhaps that was just some Week 1 rust. But Dillon didn’t look as explosive as Jones and was used as a change-of-pace back. Still, Dillon was able to get to 15 touches in the win. Now, Dillon shouldn’t have too much competition for carries and work, plus the Packers are down WR Christian Watson again. Behind Dillon is Patrick Taylor, who had five carries for 22 yards vs. the Bears, and Emanuel Wilson, who you’ll remember from preseason for his solid play.

Between Wilson and Taylor, you’d expect Taylor to be the second one up for carries. He looked decent late in the win in Week 1 albeit against a defeated Bears team. Dillon could be pivoted into Jones’ role as more of a pass-catcher while Taylor gets the between-the-tackles rushes. Dillon should get most of the red-zone and goal-line work. He’s really the only viable fantasy option to replace Jones on the Packers’ roster. Taylor and Wilson are too risky.

For betting, Jones’ absence has moved the line slightly with the Falcons a 3-point favorite at home. This could be a game we see a lot of work from the RBs on both sides. The Packers could play conservative and force QB Desmond Ridder to beat them. Green Bay may play from behind a bit and be forced to throw. It could be more of a defensive struggle but the Packers looked like the better team based off Week 1. That would be the lean along with the under.