Packers WR Christian Watson inactive for Week 2 vs. Falcons

Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson is officially inactive for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Watson is dealing with a hamstring injury that also held him out of Week 1’s 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears. Let’s look at the impact of Watson’s injury on fantasy football and betting.

Watson was sidelined last week and the Packers’ passing attack looked fine out the gate. WR Romeo Doubs, who was also dealing with an injury last week, was able to play and scored twice on passes from QB Jordan Love. He finished with 245 yards and three TDs. The Packers used more of a committee approach in Week 1. That may be more difficult with RB Aaron Jones also inactive. Doubs should be the top receiving option again with rookies Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks also getting snaps. Rookie TE Luke Musgrave played plenty last week and was involved. Consider him another strong option in Week 2.

The Packers are down their two best offensive weapons in Week 2. The line has moved to Falcons -3 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Green Bay still has plenty of talent and can win this road game. We saw last week how the Packers dismantled Justin Fields and the Bears. The Falcons could be forced to throw at points and that’s where Green Bay can take advantage on defense. As long as the offense can move the ball and put up points, the Falcons won’t be able to just run the ball 40 times with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

The over/under is super low but interesting. At 40 points, the Packers and Falcons each have young QBs and good running games. Even with Jones out, don’t expect Green Bay to ditch the run. ATL could run most of the game. Points could be at a premium. Feel out the game early on and see where the over/under is at.