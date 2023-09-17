 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed questionable to return with groin injury in Week 2 vs. Patriots

Salvon Ahmed suffered a groin injury in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNetworkStaff Updated
Salvon Ahmed #26 of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball against Myles Bryant #27 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Update — Ahmed is with the team on the sideline, but it doesn’t sound like we’ll see him again in this game.

Update — Ahmed is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to return. If he can’t go, it would be Raheem Mostert in lead as usual and rookie De’Von Achane backing him up. The Dolphins lead the Patriots 17-3 at halftime. We’ll see if Ahmed is ready to go after coming out of the lockerroom.

Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed has gone into the injury tent just before halftime in Foxboro. The nature of his injury is unknown right now, but he has played well. So far Ahemed has backed up Raheem Mostert and rushed three times for 23 yards and caught three passes for 28 more yards.

Mostert and Ahmed are the only two running backs to see work in this game, but rookie De’Von Achane is active for this game. He has yet to see the field. If Ahmed misses any time, Achane should get some chances.

More From DraftKings Network