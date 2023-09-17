Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed questionable to return with groin injury in Week 2 vs. Patriots

Update — Ahmed is with the team on the sideline, but it doesn’t sound like we’ll see him again in this game.

Ahmed just getting to sideline, limping very slightly and accompanied by medical personnel — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) September 18, 2023

Update — Ahmed is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to return. If he can’t go, it would be Raheem Mostert in lead as usual and rookie De’Von Achane backing him up. The Dolphins lead the Patriots 17-3 at halftime. We’ll see if Ahmed is ready to go after coming out of the lockerroom.

Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed has gone into the injury tent just before halftime in Foxboro. The nature of his injury is unknown right now, but he has played well. So far Ahemed has backed up Raheem Mostert and rushed three times for 23 yards and caught three passes for 28 more yards.

Mostert and Ahmed are the only two running backs to see work in this game, but rookie De’Von Achane is active for this game. He has yet to see the field. If Ahmed misses any time, Achane should get some chances.