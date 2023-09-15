 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans QB C.J. Stroud limited at Friday’s practice, questionable to play in Week 2 vs. Colts

We break down the news that Stroud has a shoulder injury. What it means for Week 2.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens
C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans warms up before the start of the Texans and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud popped up on the team’s injury report after Friday’s practice with a shoulder injury, which is going to impact his status for Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Stroud was limited with a shoulder injury and has officially been deemed questionable for the division showdown.

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

The Texans didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard in Week 1 against the Ravens, and Stroud didn’t look great either. He’s unlikely to be started in many fantasy leagues and given his performance in Week 1, it’s hard to suggest his absence would impact any betting lines. The Texans are actually slight favorites against the Colts per DraftKings Sportsbook, but Stroud being ruled out likely would flip that a bit.

If Stroud doesn’t play, Davis Mills or Case Keenum would take over at quarterback. The Texans don’t really have any major fantasy players at this point, but running back Dameon Pierce figures to get even more touches if Stroud can’t go.

