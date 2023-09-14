Boston Scott in concussion protocol for Week 2 vs. Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles are leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-14 in the third quarter, but may have lost running back Boston Scott, as he’s in the concussion protocol. Scott has played well, with five carries for 40 yards in this matchup.

D’Andre Swift and Rashadd Penny are the other active running backs for the Eagles. Swift has been the lead back, while Penny hasn’t seen the field. We should see Penny at some point, but Swift has put up good numbers so far, as he’s ran the ball 14 times for 74 yards and caught three passes for six more yards.

In Week 1 Kenneth Gainwell led the backfield while Swift saw just a few touches. This week Gainwell was out due to a ribs injury, so Swift got the start. This backfield will likely remain confusing for fantasy footballers moving forward, but at this point injuries are making it easier to predict who will be involved.