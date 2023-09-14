Saints RB Kendre Miller back at practice Thursday ahead of Week 2 vs. Panthers

The New Orleans Saints held strong at home and picked up a one-point victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. The game’s focal point was new quarterback Derek Carr making his team debut. However, New Orleans wasn’t at full strength as starting running back Alvin Kamara began serving his three-game suspension and backup Kendre Miller missed the game with a hamstring injury. Miller didn’t practice on Wednesday in Week 2, but returned to the practice field on Thursday.

Saints RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) and S JT Gray (shoulder) returned to practice Thursday and participated throughout early portion open to media. (Gray wore red non-contact jersey).



Only players missing were RT Ryan Ramczyk and TE Jimmy Graham (likely scheduled rest days). — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 14, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Miller figures to be the backup to Jamaal Williams for the duration of Kamara’s suspension. Williams got a ton of work in Week 1 with 18 carries for 45 yards and two receptions for an additional seven yards. Carr and Taysom Hill tied for the second-most carries with three apiece.

If Miller is active, the backfield could be more split. While this doesn’t mean Miller has fantasy value this week, Williams’ ceiling could be capped. If Miller plays, you can still start Williams but lower expectations slightly. If Miller sits for the second straight week, fire up Williams and hope for a better stat line to accompany his usage.