 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints RB Kendre Miller back at practice Thursday ahead of Week 2 vs. Panthers

We break down the news that Saints RB Kendre Miller returned to practice Thursday. What it means for Week 2.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kendre Miller #25 of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints held strong at home and picked up a one-point victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. The game’s focal point was new quarterback Derek Carr making his team debut. However, New Orleans wasn’t at full strength as starting running back Alvin Kamara began serving his three-game suspension and backup Kendre Miller missed the game with a hamstring injury. Miller didn’t practice on Wednesday in Week 2, but returned to the practice field on Thursday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Miller figures to be the backup to Jamaal Williams for the duration of Kamara’s suspension. Williams got a ton of work in Week 1 with 18 carries for 45 yards and two receptions for an additional seven yards. Carr and Taysom Hill tied for the second-most carries with three apiece.

If Miller is active, the backfield could be more split. While this doesn’t mean Miller has fantasy value this week, Williams’ ceiling could be capped. If Miller plays, you can still start Williams but lower expectations slightly. If Miller sits for the second straight week, fire up Williams and hope for a better stat line to accompany his usage.

More From DraftKings Network