Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth limited Thursday ahead of Week 2 vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a disappointing blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They couldn’t get anything going on offense, despite a strong preseason. To make matters worse, tight end Pat Freiermuth is dealing with a lingering chest issue from the defeat. Pittsburgh doesn’t play until Monday night when they take on the Cleveland Browns, so ‘Muth has an extra day to rest up.
#Browns, #Steelers injury report pic.twitter.com/tlWUXJMXha— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 14, 2023
Fantasy football implications for Week 2
Freiermuth’s rapport with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett was expected to make him a reliable tight end this year. Despite a low usage in Week 1, he still came away with a touchdown. Freiermuth was targeted four times and brought in one of them for the three-year score.
If Freiermuth is active, you should start him against the Browns. The defensive line is expected to eat up Pittsburgh’s o-line, meaning Pickett may reside in checkdown city, which should help the tight end’s target share. Darnell Washington would be the next man up if he sits, which would be a surprise, but not startable in fantasy football.