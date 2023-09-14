Rams WR Puka Nacua misses practice Thursday ahead of Week 2 vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams picked up a big win in Week 1 over the Seattle Seahawks. Despite offseason reports of Matthew Stafford struggling to connect with his young receivers, he had no trouble against Seattle. Rookie wideout Puka Nacua finished with 10 receptions on 15 targets for 119 yards. He wasn’t on the team’s practice report on Wednesday but was added with an oblique injury on Thursday.

Puka Nacua did not practice today (oblique) and Jason Taylor II was limited (groin). — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 14, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

The fact that Nacua wasn’t included on Wednesday’s report and then didn’t practice at all on Thursday is very concerning. Los Angeles is gearing up to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, giving Nacua only one more day of practice this week. If he isn’t limited on Friday, he could very well be ruled out early for the game on Sunday, depending on the severity of the injury.

If Nacua plays, he would be an easy start from his Week 1 target share if he were fully healthy. If he plays with this sudden oblique injury, more risk is involved. If he is inactive, then Tutu Atwell will likely become the receiver to start, as he also finished with 119 receiving yards in Week 1. Tight end Tyler Higbee is the only other pass-catcher I would be comfortable starting, with Van Jefferson feeling like a trap play.