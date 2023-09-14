Vikings vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 2

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 2’s edition of Thursday Night Football. The teams are playing on a short week and kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Vikings have already ruled out C Garrett Bradbury. The Eagles have ruled out S Reed Blankenship, CB James Bradberry and RB Kenneth Gainwell. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Vikings are listing both LT Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and DE Marcus Davenport (ankle) as questionable. Minnesota didn’t log an official practice, but Darrisaw would’ve been a limited participant.

The Eagles only have one player listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was able to log a limited practice participation on Wednesday, but his rib injury has him questionable for Thursday night.