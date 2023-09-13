 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Jets

We break down the news that Brandin Cooks didn’t practice on Wednesday. What it means for Week 2.

By Teddy Ricketson

Brandin Cooks #3 of the Dallas Cowboys in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into Week 2, coming off a blowout 40-0 win against the New York Giants. Dallas will turn its attention to taking on the tough New York Jets defense. The Cowboys’ offense could be missing a reliable veteran as wide receiver Brandin Cooks begins the week not practicing due to a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Cooks turned in an underwhelming performance for his team debut. Despite the Cowboys scoring 40, he was only targeted four times. Cooks came down with two catches for 22 yards, ranking second-highest on the team. He played the third-most snaps among Dallas wide receivers with 34 compared to 39 for Michael Gallup and 46 for CeeDee Lamb. Hopefully, Cooks has better season-long value, but the game script projects for Dallas to run the ball late for the second consecutive week. If he plays, sit Cooks this week.

If Cooks is inactive, Gallup and/or Jalen Tolbert would figure to see more action. Gallup only had 10 yards on one reception, while Tolbert was only targeted once and didn’t come down with it. Both can be avoided in fantasy.

