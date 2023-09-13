Packers WR Romeo Doubs limited in Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 2 vs. Falcons

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who played through a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, was limited in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the team’s Week 2 clash with the Atlanta Falcons. Doubs was awesome in his 2023 opener, catching two touchdown passes and showing off his connection with new Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Doubs popped up on the injury report with fellow receiver Christian Watson in Week 1, but made more progress than his teammate and suited up. Watson is still not practicing at the moment, so Doubs might be the top receiver for Green Bay in Week 2.

Hamstrings are fickle, but Doubs should eventually progress to having a full practice barring a major setback. Even if he remains limited for the week, he’s a good bet to suit up against the Falcons. If he’s unable to go, Jayden Reed and Samari Toure would benefit from his absence.