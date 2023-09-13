Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo limited in practice Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up a big road win against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. It was a big game for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who made his team debut. He finished 20-of-26 for 200 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Jimmy G didn’t come out of the game healthy, as he picked up an ankle injury. He was limited in practice to begin the week.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams did not practice today due to a foot injury, while WR Jakobi Meyers remains in concussion protocol, and QB Jimmy Garoppolo was limited with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/TnuMAwwxjv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

While Garoppolo had Josh Jacobs in the backfield and wide receiver Davante Adams to rely on, it was Jakobi Meyers who was in the right place at the right time. Garoppolo found him for a three-yard score in the first quarter and then a six-yard touchdown with six-and-a-half minutes to go in the game to take the lead. While Garoppolo himself isn’t fantasy-relevant, his presence helps Jacobs, Adams and Meyers.

If Garoppolo misses the game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, it would either be Brian Hoyer or Aidan O’Connell replacing him under center. Neither one inspires much confidence. It could result in stacked boxes for Jacobs as well as double coverage for Adams, which wouldn’t be good for either of them.