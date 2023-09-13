Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a big win against the Los Angeles Chargers. They will now turn their attention to preparing for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 2. While the passing attack was the focal point in the Week 1 win, the run game could take a hit this week. Starting running back Raheem Mostert didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury.

#Dolphins say RB Raheem Mostert has a knee injury and did not practice today, while WR Jaylen Waddle was limited with an oblique injury. pic.twitter.com/j7nooHdoc2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Mostert only carried the ball 10 times in the win against L.A. but finished with 37 yards and a touchdown. He added 13 more yards by coming down with both of his targets. Mostert punched in the score from two yards out in the first quarter. There is a good chance that the game script this week favors the run, and it would be a bad game for him to miss.

If Mostert is inactive, we could see a big debut from rookie RB De’Von Achane. He was inactive for the season opener due to the shoulder injury he picked up in the preseason. Achane could be healthy enough to take the field, but second-string RB Salvon Ahmed could get the first crack at starting RB duties. He had three carries for 11 yards in the first game, and would be a dart throw in deeper fantasy football leagues.