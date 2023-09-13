 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DJ Chark returns to practice ahead of Week 2 vs. Saints

We break down the news that DJ Chark is back at practice. What it means for Week 2.

By Chet Gresham
DJ Chark Jr. #17 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Friday, August 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers lost their Week 1 game 24-10 to the Falcons. Rookie QB Bryce Young had his ups and downs, but it was obvious the team needed a better vertical threat and with WR DJ Chark out with a hamstring injury, they didn’t have that. The good news for Week 2 is that Chark was back at practice on Wednesday.

The Panthers play the Saints on Monday Night Football, so they don’t have to give a practice report until Thursday. The fact that Chark is practicing a day before the “official” practices begin is also a good sign for his availability this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Chark has fantasy football potential as the Panthers deep threat, but he should still be looked at as a possible pickup instead of a must have player. His presence should be a boost to Young though, giving him a little more appeal in 2QB leagues.

More From DraftKings Network