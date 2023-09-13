 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Travis Kelce to practice Wednesday, ahead of Week 2 vs. Jaguars

We break down the news that Travis Kelce is practicing. What it means for Week 2.

By Chet Gresham
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hopes to make a swift return in Week 2 after dealing with a bone bruise in Week 1, which kept him out of the Chiefs Week 1 loss to the Lions.

The Chiefs hope to rebound in Jacksonville in Week 2 when they take on a good Jaguars team. Their chances should be better, as Kelce looks poised to return. He will be limited on Wednesday, according to Andy Reid, but all signs point to him being ready to go in Week 2.

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Kelce is Patrick Mahomes No. 1 target and his presence helps the other receivers find more room. The team will also get DE Chris Jones back, which is huge for their defense. With those two guys back and the Chiefs on the verge of going 0-2, they will be in a good position to put their best foot forward.

