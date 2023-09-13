Travis Kelce to practice Wednesday, ahead of Week 2 vs. Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hopes to make a swift return in Week 2 after dealing with a bone bruise in Week 1, which kept him out of the Chiefs Week 1 loss to the Lions.

The Chiefs hope to rebound in Jacksonville in Week 2 when they take on a good Jaguars team. Their chances should be better, as Kelce looks poised to return. He will be limited on Wednesday, according to Andy Reid, but all signs point to him being ready to go in Week 2.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee bone bruise) will practice today in limited capacity, per HC Andy Reid who says “he’s made progress.”



DT Chris Jones will practice and expected to play too.



Good early news for KC ahead of Sunday vs. Jaguars. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 13, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Kelce is Patrick Mahomes No. 1 target and his presence helps the other receivers find more room. The team will also get DE Chris Jones back, which is huge for their defense. With those two guys back and the Chiefs on the verge of going 0-2, they will be in a good position to put their best foot forward.