Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy limited at practice Wednesday ahead of Week 2

Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. the Washington Commanders. Jeudy was injured during training camp and was held out of the Broncos’ 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. Jeudy returning to practice is a good sign he could be ready to play. Let’s go over the fantasy football impact of his potential return.

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

The Broncos employed a spread-out committee approach to deal with the loss of Jeudy in Week 1. Courtland Sutton, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Brandon Johnson each played at least 32 offensive snaps at WR, per Pro Football Focus. Sutton led the way with 32 routes run and five targets. Humphrey was next but Johnson had one more target (3-2). Rookie Marvin Mims Jr., who was getting a lot of hype out of preseason, played 17 snaps, ran 10 routes and had two targets without a catch.

No Broncos receiver (including TEs and RBs) had more than 37 yards and five targets. We also saw 11 players targeted by QB Russell Wilson. All of this is awful for fantasy football. If Jeudy is back, Mims may not play at all. You’d also think Johnson and/or Humphrey will see fewer snaps, routes and targets. Sutton should maintain his role as the No. 2 wideout. TE Greg Dulcich is out, so Adam Trautman gets more snaps at TE and could see more targets.

If Jeudy is back, he should be a good play as a fringe WR2 and FLEX option in PPR formats. Sutton loses some value but may be an OK FLEX in deeper PPR leagues. Trautman is interesting at TE even with Jeudy back. Humphrey, Johnson and Mims may not have much fantasy value after Week 2.