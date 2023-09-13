Zack Moss is practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts hung with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 but lost. Quarterback Anthony Richardson showed flashes in his debut, putting his dual-threat ability to work. He and the team could have benefitted from a stronger run game to help open up the offense. Zack Moss missed the game but begins Week 2 at practice to hopefully provide a boost to the backfield.

Zack Moss is out here at practice. The Colts need him pretty badly. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 13, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Richardson finished as the team’s leading rusher. He carried the ball 10 times for 40 yards and found the endzone. The best running back was Deon Jackson, who had 13 carries for 14 yards and brought in five of his six targets for 14 additional yards. Rookie Evan Hull also made his NFL debut but suffered an injury and is now on IL.

If Moss can suit up, he is a good play against the Houston Texans. He will be risky, especially given his lack of production to this point in his career. However, Indy should give him ample chance alongside Jackson to be the hot hand in the backfield.