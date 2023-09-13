Breece Hall limited in practice Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Cowboys

The New York Jets are coming off a big overtime win against the Buffalo Bills. The game’s biggest news was starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles and being ruled out for the season. As the Jets turn their attention to a tough Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, running back Breece Hall is starting the week limited in practice to begin the week.

Brown, Becton and Hall are limited in practice today, per Saleh. CB Echols returns this week from suspended list. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 13, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

When New York signed Dalvin Cook in free agency, the assumption was the Hall may not be ready for a full workload to begin the season. He then finished the first game with 10 carries for 127 yards. The numbers were slightly inflated from an 83-yard scamper when the Jets were pinned against their goal line. Still, Hall ran well and brought in one of his two targets for an additional 20 yards.

Cook finished with 13 carries for 33 yards and three receptions for an additional 26 yards. If Hall sits, the backfield would be split between Cook and third-string running back Michael Carter. Hall is likely just getting some extra rest to begin the week, but his situation is worth monitoring tomorrow and Friday.