 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders WR Davante Adams didn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Bills

We break down the news that Davante Adams didn’t practice to begin the week. What it means for Week 2.

By Teddy Ricketson
Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders uses a phone to interact with social media as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 celebrates their 17-16 win against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-0 after picking up a one-point win on the road against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. The team didn’t come out unscathed as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, wide receiver Davante Adams and WR Jakobi Meyers picked up injuries. Adams is dealing with a foot injury and didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Adams may be re-thinking his move to Las Vegas after former teammate Derek Carr was released from the organization late last season. He is now working on building a rapport with Garoppolo. Adams was targeted nine times in Week 1 and came down with six for 66 yards. Meyers was the apple of Garoppolo’s proverbial eye, with nine receptions on 10 targets for 81 yards and two scores. Meyers is in the concussion protocol, and his absence would likely mean more targets filtered Adams’ way.

If this foot injury sidelines Adams, Meyers would likely see another high target share if he is active. If both are missing in action, Hunter Renfrow, running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Austin Hooper would likely be forced the ball as Garoppolo would be running thin on options.

More From DraftKings Network