Raiders WR Davante Adams didn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-0 after picking up a one-point win on the road against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. The team didn’t come out unscathed as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, wide receiver Davante Adams and WR Jakobi Meyers picked up injuries. Adams is dealing with a foot injury and didn’t practice on Wednesday.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams did not practice today due to a foot injury, while WR Jakobi Meyers remains in concussion protocol, and QB Jimmy Garoppolo was limited with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/TnuMAwwxjv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Adams may be re-thinking his move to Las Vegas after former teammate Derek Carr was released from the organization late last season. He is now working on building a rapport with Garoppolo. Adams was targeted nine times in Week 1 and came down with six for 66 yards. Meyers was the apple of Garoppolo’s proverbial eye, with nine receptions on 10 targets for 81 yards and two scores. Meyers is in the concussion protocol, and his absence would likely mean more targets filtered Adams’ way.

If this foot injury sidelines Adams, Meyers would likely see another high target share if he is active. If both are missing in action, Hunter Renfrow, running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Austin Hooper would likely be forced the ball as Garoppolo would be running thin on options.