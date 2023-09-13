Giants TE Darren Waller not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Cardinals

The New York Giants got off to the worst start in the NFL. They lost by 40 and were the only team in the league not to score any points in Week 1. Starting tight end Darren Waller is dealing with a hamstring issue that isn’t considered serious. Head coach Brian Daboll said that Waller will rest one day per week and will not practice this Wednesday. Still, hamstring injuries can be easily aggravated, so worth keeping an eye on.

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Waller had high expectations coming into his first season with New York. The team acquired him from the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason and he became the latest pass-catcher for quarterback Daniel Jones to target. Waller finished tied for the most targets on the team in Week 1 with five. He brought in three of them for 36 yards, which felt very underwhelming.

If Waller does re-injure his hamstring, Daniel Bellinger would get the nod as the interim starting tight end. We saw him play well with Jones last season, but he would be a longshot to have fantasy value in this game.