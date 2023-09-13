Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Chargers

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a one-point loss to the New Orleans Saints. They couldn’t get much going on offense as quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions. Making his team debut, veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins brought in seven of his 13 targets for 65 yards. It could be a veterans day off, but Hopkins isn’t practicing on Wednesday. He’s dealing with an ankle injury heading into Week 2.

Not spotted at Wednesday's #Titans practice: Treylon Burks (personal matter, per Vrabel), Amani Hooker (concussion protocol) and DeAndre Hopkins.



Tre Avery returned to practice. Kristian Fulton went inside after open stretch period. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 13, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

There’s a lot to like from Hopkins’ target share in Week 1. The next most-targeted player was Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, with seven. Tennessee struggled to have a fantasy-relevant wideout last season, even with defenses focused on slowing down RB Derrick Henry. Hopkins looks like he will be a fantasy start this year when he is healthy barring a shift in target share.

If he is inactive this week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Treylon Burks could see increased targets. He would be a flex play, and I would avoid the other Tennessee pass-catchers in fantasy football.