Packers WR Christian Watson not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Falcons

The Green Bay Packers had no trouble beating the Chicago Bears in Week 1 without their No. 1 receiver Christian Watson, but they would sure like to get him back as soon as possible. They do get another winnable game in Week 2 against the Falcons, but Watson is needed for the young QB Jordan Love.

To start the practice week Watson was at practice, but seen working on the side, per Bill Huber. That means that he will be listed as not practicing for Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. He’ll likely need to get in a limited practice on Thursday to have a real shot to play this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

If Watson can go, he becomes a good start in a good good matchup, and Romeo Doubs loses a little of his fantasy appeal after a strong Week 1. But, Jordan Love would also get a boost for fantasy.

If Watson is out again, expect Doubs to be a safer play and for Aaron Jones, who is dealing with his own hamstring injury, to also see extra work.