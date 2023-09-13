 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mark Andrews practices on Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Bengals

We break down the news that Mark Andrews is practicing to start the week. What it means for Week 2.

By Chet Gresham
Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens in action before the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on August 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens were able to beat the Houston Texans 25-9 in Week 1, but their offense left a lot to be desired, as Lamar Jackson passed for 169 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. They needed their No. 1 tight end Mark Andrews, who missed the game with a quad injury.

Andrews did practice each day in Week 1, but was limited throughout. He was back at practice on Wednesday, so there doesn’t appear to be any setback, but we will need to see him get in a full practice before we can count on him to play this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

With Andrews out in Week 1, rookie Zay Flowers dominated targets and looked good in his first game, catching 9-of-10 targets for 78 yards. If Andrews returns, maybe those targets fall, but it’s hard not to be high on Flowers after such a strong outing. Both Flowers and Andrews would be starts if Andrews goes, while Jackson would see a good boost to his fantasy upside.

