Mark Andrews practices on Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens were able to beat the Houston Texans 25-9 in Week 1, but their offense left a lot to be desired, as Lamar Jackson passed for 169 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. They needed their No. 1 tight end Mark Andrews, who missed the game with a quad injury.

Andrews did practice each day in Week 1, but was limited throughout. He was back at practice on Wednesday, so there doesn’t appear to be any setback, but we will need to see him get in a full practice before we can count on him to play this week.

Ravens had four players absent from Wednesday’s practice:



OT Ronnie Stanley (knee)

C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle)

S Marcus Williams (pec)

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)



*TE Mark Andrews (quad) was practicing.



A look at Ravens RBs without JK Dobbins, who was placed on IR: pic.twitter.com/XwoXEEFhLR — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 13, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

With Andrews out in Week 1, rookie Zay Flowers dominated targets and looked good in his first game, catching 9-of-10 targets for 78 yards. If Andrews returns, maybe those targets fall, but it’s hard not to be high on Flowers after such a strong outing. Both Flowers and Andrews would be starts if Andrews goes, while Jackson would see a good boost to his fantasy upside.