Packers RB Aaron Jones not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 2 vs. Falcons

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up to take on the Atlanta Falcons this week. The Jordan Love era got off to a good start as the Packers secured the divisional win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1. Starting running back Aaron Jones picked up a hamstring injury during the game. He is starting the week not practicing.

Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones are not practicing. Quay Walker and Christian Watson are working on the side.

Lukas Van Ness in the photo. pic.twitter.com/qZnAMg0xKI — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 13, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

Jones was his usual productive self to begin the year. He only had nine carries but had 41 yards and a touchdown. Jones added two receptions for 86 yards and another score through the air. He was out-carried by backup AJ Dillon 13 to nine, but the backup only had 19 carries. Jones would have a great matchup this week against the Falcons.

If he is unable to suit up on Sunday, Dillon will get the start. Depth running back Patrick Taylor had five carries for 22 yards in the Week 1 win. He would also see an uptick in work if Jones is sidelined.