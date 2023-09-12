Diontae Johnson to miss several weeks after Week 1 hamstring injury

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is expected to miss several weeks of the NFL season after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the 49ers, per Adam Schefter. Johnson went down after making a 26-yard play on Sunday and had to be helped off the field. He was later declared out for the game.

Steelers’ WR Diontae Johnson is expected to be sidelined “a few weeks” due to the hamstring injury he suffered Sunday vs. the 49ers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

Johnson had three receptions for 48 yards before leaving the field.

Fantasy football impact

In the coming weeks, we can expect to see wide receivers George Pickens and Allen Robinson receive an increase in targets. Calvin Austin III also made a solid impact in the receiving game with six receptions for 37 yards, and will likely be filling in for Johnson. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, who caught the only touchdown of the game for the Steelers, should also be worked into the receiving rotation.

The Steelers fell 30-7 in their season opener. They take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 at home.