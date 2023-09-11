How Cam Heyward’s absence will impact Steelers defense in fantasy football

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward for up to eight weeks as he recovers from groin surgery. Heyward sustained the injury in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers and did try to return to the game, but ultimately was unable to come back.

BREAKING: Steelers DE Cam Heyward will have surgery to repair injured groin on Wednesday and expected to miss up to 8 weeks, per sources. Sustained injury vs 49ers. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 11, 2023

Fantasy football implications

The Steelers looked bad in pretty much every department Sunday, but the defense did show some signs of life. T.J. Watt had a big fumble and three sacks, so that game-changing presence won’t be going away. Pittsburgh is going to have to figure out how to shore up the back end of the defense, and they’re going to need to hope either Armon Watts or Keeanu Benton can be a solidifying force in the middle of the line.

The schedule does get a little kinder for the Steelers. They have a tough challenge against the Browns in Week 2, but will face the Raiders and Texans in the following two weeks. It might be tempting to drop the Steelers defense after Week 1 and Heyward’s injury, but these next three games could be much more fruitful for managers who maintain some faith.