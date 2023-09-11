Chargers RB Austin Ekeler dealing with ankle injury ahead of Week 2 vs. Titans

The Los Angeles Chargers were unable to come away with a win in Week 1, losing a close contest to the Miami Dolphins 36-34. Running back Austin Ekeler, who had a massive day offensively, suffered an ankle injury in this game and his status for Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans is now uncertain according to head coach Brandon Staley. We’ll have to wait until the practice reports come out to get a better gauge on how Ekeler is doing.

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

If Ekeler is unable to play, the Chargers will lose a big dimension of their offense. Backup running back Joshua Kelley did get significant work in Week 1, likely due to Ekeler’s injury in the game. Kelley would be the No. 1 running back if Ekeler sits out, with Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller fighting for carries behind him. Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams could also see some additional touches if Ekeler sits out.