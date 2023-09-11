Aaron Rodgers’ night appears to be over after ankle injury on MNF

Update: It appears that Rodgers will not return after getting x-rays.

An indication his night is over. https://t.co/cMm6IIkwus — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2023

Update: Rodgers is officially questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Update: Rodgers is being taken off the field on a cart, likely to go to the locker room for x-rays.

Aaron Rodgers, the Jets new star acquisition, has left the Monday Night Football game against the Bills with an ankle injury he suffered while being sacked on the first series.

Rodgers has gone into the blue medical tent to be evaluated.

Zach Wilson is his direct backup and has taken over. Wilson has had an awful start to his career with the Jets, enough so that the team benched him last season. Rodgers was supposed to quickly elevate the Jets offense in 2023.

Rodgers isn’t far removed from winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. His 2022 season was one of his worst, but he did play through injuries. If he can’t get back soon, the Jets will likely have an uphill battle with Wilson at the helm.