Jakobi Meyers in concussion protocol ahead of Week 2 vs. Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders started off their season with a win over AFC West rival the Denver Broncos. The star of that game was new Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who caught two touchdowns with nine receptions for 81 yards. Unfortunately Meyers took a hard and illegal hit that caused a concussion late in the game.

Meyers is now in the concussion protocol, per Vic Tafur. It is always impossible to know just how severe a concussion is, so knowing if he will be cleared before the Raiders face the Bills on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 2

If Meyers does miss this game, the next man up should be Kristian Wilkerson. Wilkerson only played 13 snaps in Week 1 and didn’t see a target. With RB Josh Jacobs and WR Davante Adams dominating the offense, we should see work funneled toward those two more than anything. Wilkerson could be worth an add in deeper leagues, but mostly we want to keep our fantasy investments in the two Raiders studs.