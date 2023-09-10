Packers WR Jayden Reed injures leg in fourth quarter

Update: Reed has cramps and is questionable to return to the game. His departure from the field is not as serious as it originally appeared.

They just announced Reed has cramps and is questionable to return. Much better than what it looked like. https://t.co/oY3dzQ2qna — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 10, 2023

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed injured his right leg in the fourth quarter in Week 1 vs. the Bears on Sunday. He had to be helped off the field and did not put any weight on his leg.

The Packers were up by 24 points when the injury happened. Before he left the field, Reed had two receptions for 48 yards on the day. Reed was a second-round draft pick in 2023 out of Michigan State.

Jordan Love and the Packers looked excellent in a victory over the Bears on Sunday. Now that it’s clear that the injury is minimal, Reed is going to see his fantasy stock rise this week after an impressive performance in Week 1.