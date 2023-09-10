Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett evaluated for concussion in Week 1 opener vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has exited their Week 1 opener vs. the Los Angeles Rams and is being evaluated for a concussion. He went down after blocking on a Kenneth Walker III run and entered the blue medical tent to be evaluated.

.@Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is being evaluated pursuant to the concussion protocol. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 10, 2023

Seattle finds itself trailing Los Angeles at the start of the fourth quarter and will potentially have to gut it out without the services of the veteran receiver. Lockett had a handful of looks prior to leaving the game, hauling in two of four targets for 10 receiving yards.

Starting quarterback Geno Smith has spread the wealth around this afternoon with six different receivers catching a pass so far. DK Metcalf has caught the team’s lone touchdown on the day as the offense tries to find its footing in the opening week of the new campaign. We will see if Lockett is cleared to play and can help his team in the comeback effort.