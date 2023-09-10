Aaron Jones questionable to return vs. Bears with hamstring injury

Update: Jones is officially questionable to return in Week 1 against the Bears with a hamstring injury.

Update: Jones was getting stretched out on the sideline when the offense returned, so he is definitely continuing to get work done on the hamstring. The Packers punted, so we’ll have to wait to see if Jones will return. As long as the score stays this way, Green Bay is unlikely to risk Jones.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones appeared to grab his hamstring at the end of a touchdown reception against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 and is getting attention from the medical staff. It was Jones’ second touchdown of the game.

The Bears have had no answer for Jones, which is usually the case in these games. He’s got two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, and did tell the sideline he was fine after getting some attention. However, the Packers might put him on a snap count to conclude this game given the margin.

If Jones is rested for the rest of the game, A.J. Dillon will see most of the carries. Jayden Reed could also get some touches out of the backfield on end-around plays, but Dillon would be the lead back. Jordan Love could also start throwing the ball a bit more on short and intermediate routes, but the Packers will likely run the ball most of the way.