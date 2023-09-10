Chargers WR Mike Williams returns to field in Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Update: Williams is back on the field with his helmet on, per Bridget Condon. That’s good news for Justin Herbert and company.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams went down with an injury in Week 1 vs. the Dolphins on Sunday and is now being evaluated for a concussion. Williams collided hard with the Dolphins’ Jerome Baker and headed to the blue medical tent after the play. He went to the locker room before the end of the second quarter.

Mike Williams is being evaluated for a head injury. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 10, 2023

Before the injury, Williams had one reception for three yards in the game. With Williams out, Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer will continue to see the majority of looks from Justin Herbert. Running back Austin Ekeler will also be used heavily, and Derius Davis and rookie Quentin Johnston may see some targets in the second half.

Wiliams has dealt with injury issues throughout his career with the Chargers.

