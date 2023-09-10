 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers WR Mike Williams returns to field in Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Chargers WR returns after concussion check

By Grace McDermott Updated
Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Update: Williams is back on the field with his helmet on, per Bridget Condon. That’s good news for Justin Herbert and company.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams went down with an injury in Week 1 vs. the Dolphins on Sunday and is now being evaluated for a concussion. Williams collided hard with the Dolphins’ Jerome Baker and headed to the blue medical tent after the play. He went to the locker room before the end of the second quarter.

Before the injury, Williams had one reception for three yards in the game. With Williams out, Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer will continue to see the majority of looks from Justin Herbert. Running back Austin Ekeler will also be used heavily, and Derius Davis and rookie Quentin Johnston may see some targets in the second half.

Wiliams has dealt with injury issues throughout his career with the Chargers.

More to come.

