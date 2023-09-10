Zack Moss injury: What status means for Week 1

UPDATE: The Colts downgraded Moss to doubtful for the game. He could still play, but it’s highly unlikely. Deon Jackson and Evan Hull will split the primary workload in Week 1.

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss suffered a broken forearm early in training camp, putting him on the shelf right away. While it initially looked like he could miss as many as three regular season games, Moss might be able to suit up this week for a team that won’t have its usual starter, Jonathan Taylor, for at least four games.

Moss was able to practice this week, getting in work as a limited participant for all three sessions. The Colts designated him as questionable on the official injury report ahead of their Week 1 contest on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Zack Moss injury status: Betting and DFS implications for Week 1

Indianapolis’ backfield was already a jumble without Taylor in the mix, though Moss does look like the favorite for early down work. But we may need a game or two before we have a sense of how a committee comprised of Moss, Deon Jackson and rookie Evan Hull will operate.

As 4.5-point underdogs, the Colts may not get to run the ball much in this contest anyway. It’s hard to see Moss’ absence, if he does have to miss this one, affecting the outcome here.

For DFS lineups, Jackson would get the most work if Moss can’t play, but he’s not much more than a risky flex option.